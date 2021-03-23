GRAFTON — The village of Grafton may get a second Dollar Tree later this year.
The village Plan Commission, scheduled to meet today at 6 p.m., will consider a conditional use permit for a Dollar Tree to open at 984 Port Washington Road, in the Patriot Commons building adjacent to Costco. The new dollar store is proposed for the former Pier 1 site.
According to the village staff report on the permit application, the existing Dollar Tree at 1777 Wisconsin Ave. would remain open. The new location would occupy a 9,000-square-foot space, and the business plans to be open this summer.
The plan of operation document submitted for the Dollar Tree indicated it would be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, operating two work shifts per day with four employees each.