GRAFTON — The village of Grafton is now accepting applications for their Small Business Relief Loan Program. All applications will be reviewed by village staff and Ozaukee Economic Development before final approval is granted by the Village Board for loans up to $10,000.
The total amount of money in the loan pool is $125,000.
The loans will have a term of five years, an interest rate of 0% through June 30, 2021, then 1% thereafter.
No payments are required for the first year of the loan and there is no pre-payment penalty.
Eligible applicants should live within the village limits, have 25 of fewer FTE employees, be in operation prior to Jan. 2, 2019 and show positive financial success, and certify by statement that their operations have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Emergency fund loans will not be available for speculative investment companies, real estate investment companies, lending institutions, and other businesses not serving the interests of the village.
For more information, contact Community Development Director Jessica Wolf at 262-375-5303 or Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Pam King at 262-377-1650.