GRAFTON — Pam King, executive director of the Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, said the changes afoot in the area in recent years have been no less than transformative.
King is nearing 11 years in her post and has worked with the chamber for 20 years. When she arrived to the area in 1991, the Interstate 43 corridor was nowhere near as developed as it is today. Then came the first Costco in the area, the first Meijer in the state, a new Target, Aurora Health Center, Home Depot, and the economic impact those developments generated.
“There have been a lot of changes over the last 20 years that moved us from being a quiet community — we’re still that — to being the retail hub for the county and community,” she said.
With a hospital, two-walkin clinics, and a range of personal care providers like dentists, eye doctors and chiropractors and rehab facilities, Grafton has much to offer people at all stages of life, King said. That includes housing from single-family to condos, to apartments to areas in the Town of Grafton with larger lots and a more rural feel.
There is plenty to keep people occupied too. Summer events include Giro d’Grafton, a day of bike races, the Independence Day Parade, and the Grafton Area Live Arts music series giving a boost to local artists. There are also the Fall into Grafton festival and the annual Christmas Parade the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
King said the Christmas Parade is the largest in southeastern Wisconsin behind Milwaukee’s, featuring as many as 125 units.
“That’s always a draw from around the area,” King said. “Fifteen thousand people line the streets in Grafton.”
Between those and other events are the summer farmers market and local happenings run by nonprofit organizations like the Lions Club chicken roast, and the American Legion working on events honoring veterans in addition to bingo.
Music fans can take in the history of Paramount Records operating in what was then a chair factory, or visit Lime Kiln Park or any of the dozens of other parks in the area and the Interurban Trail. That provides residents with all-year access to walking, biking and hiking, as well as Lions Den Gorge, Lake Michigan and the Milwaukee River. “I always believed we’ve turned into a full-service community. We’ve had many people who looked to retire here because of their ability to obtain everything they need and stay in the community,” King said.