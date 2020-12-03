GRAFTON — A recent report from the village shows there is a variety of housing available in the community, but some gaps in housing affordability.
The Plan Commission last week received the village of Grafton 2019 Housing Affordability Analysis Report. According to information shared by Community Development Director Jessica Wolff, this is the second year the report has been made.
“The state is requiring these reports of all communities over 10,000 people,” Wolff said.
The report reviews the village of Grafton’s current housing, population and income statistics, which are then analyzed to determine how affordable housing is to the population.
While income figures in Ozaukee County and the village of Grafton are higher than much of the state, various parts of the housing affordability report showed several different ways in which Grafton’s housing costs can be unreasonable or unaffordable for people whose incomes are below average.
Of the 5,240 housing units in the village Grafton, data from 2017 showed 66.1% are single-family homes, with 6.8% being multifamily buildings between two and four units; 15.4% are complexes of five to nine units; and 11.4% are complexes with 10 or more units. The remaining 0.3% are 16 mobile home living units.
While the median household income in Grafton is projected at $70,436, notably higher than the state median of $56,759 per year, the median rent in Grafton is $962 per month. Median home value was reported at $212,000.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, rent costs should be 30% or less of a person’s income in order to be considered affordable.
According to the Grafton housing affordability report, “35.5 percent of renters pay more than 30 percent of their income toward rent, slightly lower than 36.4 percent in 2014. However, the percentage has been increasing sharply since 2000, where only 19.6 percent of renters in Grafton paid more than 30 percent of their income toward rent.”
The 2017 data showed about 63.61% of units are owner-occupied, while 36.39% of units are rented. Much of the data in the report is from 2017, using information from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. With 36.39% of households renting and 35.5% of those paying above the affordability threshold, almost 13% of village households are in a fiscal situation considered unaffordable while renting.
Average income
With home values averaging above $200,000, the affordability ratio is also difficult for some to cover both home and tax payments, if a household income is in the lower categories.
The report calculated that $1,151 was a reasonable average for the monthly costs of owner-occupied homes in the village. At that cost, using the 30% affordability threshold, the payment would be affordable only to those incomes above $3,836 per month, or about $46,000 per year.
“All households who make 30 percent and 50 percent of AMI, regardless of household size, that has a monthly mortgage payment of $1,151 would be considered unaffordable,” the report stated. AMI is annual median income for an area; 50% of AMI for the village would be between $28,000 and $41,150, depending on household income.
“While a significant percentage of the village has a family household income over $75,000, 21% of households made under $35,000 in 2017,” the report noted further.
The full report, with a full evaluation of housing affordability and further information about planned residential development areas in the village of Grafton and analysis of development costs and regulations, will be posted to the village of Grafton’s website.