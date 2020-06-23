GRAFTON — The Grafton Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Ladies Night Out Committee, recently announced its annual LNO event will be postponed until August 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 and typically brings in over 500 women to downtown Grafton for the evening. The Ladies Night Out committee will instead focus on organizing the annual event for next year.
“Due to the COVID-10 pandemic, sadly, our committee feels that it is in the best interest of public health and safety to delay a large gathering of this nature,” Executive Director of the GACC Pam King said. “While we are so disappointed that we will not be able to host LNO this year, we believe that we would have to make too many changes to our format and would therefore not be able to have the type of event that we would like. We are confident that postponement is the right thing to do.”
Additional information and details regarding next year’s event will be released at a later time. The GACC was founded in 1975 and makes up more than 350 businesses from around the area to represent the voice of business.
For more information, visit grafton-wi.org or call the chamber at 262-377-1650.