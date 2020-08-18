Grafton man continues career of helping others through new Kumon location

GRAFTON — Luis Giraldo-Valencia has spent his entire career working with others in one way or another. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering at La Salle University in Bogota, Colombia, he went on to obtain an MBA in Risk Management and Insurance in Spain on a scholarship. In the years after, he spent many years working as a business manager, insurance underwriter, claims analyst and loss prevention consultant in both countries.
It came time for a change, and Giraldo-Valencia wanted to continue working with others in his next role. He had the knowledge to run a business on his own from his former experiences but wasn’t sure where to start. By this time, Giraldo-Valencia and his wife had moved to Dallas for a job opportunity.
He realized one of the things he was inspired by most was his own two children’s progress after enrolling them in the Kumon Math and Reading Program. His oldest child wanted more from his school’s math program, but the teacher was unable to provide more content for him as she had other students to teach. That’s why Giraldo-Valencia opted to enroll them in Kumon as they offer more specialized educational plans with individual attention to each student. He also appreciated the philosophy of the learning style as well. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students’ full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level.
“We like it because it’s an individualized plan, and they can go at their own pace. They don’t have any schedule like their school does,” he said.
After much thought, research and courage, Giraldo- Valencia is now the owner and Instructor of Kumon of Grafton at 1963 Wisconsin Ave., where he is excited to continue his career of helping others. He hopes to spark the same love for learning he saw in his own kids after just a short time in the program.
“I believe that there is no greater honor than having a positive impact on the younger generation via education,” said Giraldo-Valencia. “I saw the change in my own children firsthand and am excited to witness it over and over again in my Center.”
His business experience helped him understand that becoming a Kumon franchisee was the perfect next opportunity for him. When he reached out for more information on the process, he was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. “My whole life I’ve liked to help others and explain, and I like kids. So we were thinking maybe this would be a good opportunity to help others, especially kids, who will be the future of our country,” Giraldo-Valencia said. He has always had an interest in math as a civil engineer, and he also has a passion for teaching others.
“I hope to create awareness of the importance of
being a self-learner and achieving one’s dreams,” said Giraldo-Valencia. “I hope my Kumon Center is recognized as a place that is making a difference in our community’s future.”
Learning during COVID-19
Giraldo-Valencia is taking precautions at the Kumon Center in Grafton to ensure that students and instructors feel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As always, we have to adapt to a new lifestyle, and we continue,” he said.
The center has socially distanced tables, cleaning products and hand sanitizer, and Giraldo-Valencia is following the regulations put out by the Washington Ozaukee Public Health Department and other health officials. According to Kumon North America, their guidelines are to regularly clean and disinfect all surfaces, schedule students to prevent overcrowding, practice social distancing, provide a mix of in-center and virtual classes at participating centers to limit class sizes, space out the desks and implement staggered seating, wash hands frequently, check temperatures upon entry, and wear masks. He also touched on how virtual learning has brought up problems for some students and how Kumon can be beneficial for them. “Last year was a little complicated because it’s not the same attention that the kids are getting (as in-person). It’s something new they’ve never used, especially the youngest ones. They don’t get the attention they need, so you have to sit with them and go step by step and try to be patient with them,” he said.
Giraldo-Valencia has a very positive outlook on how his Kumon franchise will affect the students in the Grafton community.
“We as parents were looking for this opportunity so we can help other families too,” he said. “We can try to support our community in any way. We are starting with many challenges, but everything is possible.”
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration and develop better study skills.