GRAFTON — Cookies and cakes are coming to the village of Grafton this fall.
Last Tuesday, the village’s Plan Commission approved the conditional use permits for two new businesses, Cake Creations and Crumbl Cookies. Both businesses are going to be using existing spaces that were vacated by other businesses, and the permits were each approved unanimously.
Cake Creations’ permit was approved for 1239 Washington St., where Pour Vino formerly was. According to information from the permit application, the existing kitchen from Pour Vino will be used and Cake Creations will offer cakes, desserts, pastries, ice cream and nonalcoholic beverages.
“I love Grafton and the community that gave my family a peaceful life. That is why I want to give back to Grafton,” Cake Creations owner Victoriya Ovsepyan said.
Ovsepyan said she has 17 years of cake decorating experience working at various stores and markets, and her goal with the new bakery is to provide high-quality custom cakes made with the best ingredients to the Grafton community.
Cake Creations will be open in October, according to the plan of operation for the conditional use permit. Once open, the business will operate from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Grafton Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said the only workers planned at this time are the owners.
Crumbl Cookies’ permit was approved for 1258 Port Washington Road, where there was previously a Game Stop. Crumbl is a specialty cookie chain business with a rotating menu, in which a Crumbl store offers half a dozen types of cookie each day from a rotating menu of more than 120 kinds.
“There will be four shifts, with up to 15 employees on a busy shift. … This is a high-volume business. They anticipate 500 customer transactions per day. That’s 35 per hour,” Wolff said.
Wolff said there were some concerns with parking, as the location is in a strip mall building with limited spaces, but village staff’s recommendation was to monitor the situation as the business opens. The larger lot at Charcoal Grill immediately next door could take some overflow if needed.
Wes Henrie, who attended the Plan Commission as a Crumbl owner, said Crumbl tries to process each customer in two minutes or less. He noted they are also expecting the initial rush of business to calm down by about January, and said the business does not have seating for customers to eat inhouse.
“It’s definitely a pickup and take out concept,” Henrie said