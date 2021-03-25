GRAFTON — The Grafton Plan Commission Tuesday unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Dollar Tree to open a second location at 984 Port Washington Road.
“This proposed second Dollar Tree for Grafton is for the former Pier 1,” Community Development Director Jessica Wolff said.
The 9,000-square-foot space is in Patriot Commons, the multi-tenant retail facility adjacent to Costco. The current Grafton Dollar Tree, at 1777 Wisconsin Ave., will remain open.
“This is precipitated by the fact that our existing store is doing much better than anticipated,” Russ Hire of Dollar Tree said. “We’re confident we can operate two stores in the market.”
He said Dollar Tree plans to occupy the site in April, and open within a few months once the store is set up.
The Dollar Tree was discussed briefly by the Plan Commission before its approval. Wolff spoke about access to the site; a condition listed for the permit was that traffic for the store will be monitored for evaluation six to 12 months after occupancy.
“We don’t think it’s necessary at this point to require any kind of study or redesign of the entry, but we want to be able to bring it back to the Plan Commission if we observe that there are concerns, or if the Police Department has concerns about safety at the intersection,” Wolff said.
The Plan Commission also approved a conditional use permit for a Vet IQ walk-in veterinary clinic within Meijer, at 1600 Port Washington Road. The entrance to Vet IQ will be on the exterior of the building, with no access for customers to go directly between Meijer and the vet clinic, according to Wolff.
According to Ryan Sexton of Vet IQ, this will be the 45th or 50th location of the chain within a Meijer, in addition to about 140 locations in Walmarts. The business provides basic services like check-ups, vaccinations and prescriptions. The Vet IQ is expected to be open in June.