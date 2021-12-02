GRAFTON — The new townhome development planned for the village of Grafton has leaped another hurdle, as it has been granted its conditional use permit and site plan approval.
The Plan Commission met last week, and approved both items connected to the 2185 Wisconsin Ave. development. Those approvals will allow the development to move forward with constructing 18 townhome units at the location.
Originally, the plan for 2185 Wisconsin Ave. brought forward a few months ago was for 16 townhome units for rent, with two buildings of six units and one with four units. The new site plan presented at the Nov. 23 Plan Commission meeting upped the smaller building’s units to match the others.
“Based on discussion at the Oct. 26, 2021 Plan Commission meeting, the applicant has revised the site plan and added two additional units,” according to a report from Community Development Director Jessica Wolff.
Wolff said there was a resident who attended the meeting to voice concerns about the site’s access and traffic once the development occurs, but staff were satisfied that the access plan was adequate and safe.
The site was previously a restaurant location, housing Senor Luna and then Sonrisa. The access for the three-building townhome development will be the existing driveway on Chateau Drive; the other existing driveway, on Wisconsin Avenue, will be removed.
The current restaurant building, which has been vacant a number of years, will be removed from the 0.84-acre site to make way for the three townhome buildings. According to information from the new site plan, each of the 18 units will be between 1,860 and 1,906 square feet. They will each have two bedrooms, as well as a flexible office-storage space and an attached one-car garage.
Information from the developer submitted to previous meetings indicated the units will be for rent. The plan is for construction to begin in early 2022, and be complete within a year.
The conditional use permit and site plan were originally considered at the October Plan Commission meeting, but tabled at that time to make some adjustments. It was during the month between that the developer added two units and made some other small adjustments, such as adding a right-of-way near the Wisconsin Avenue-Chateau Drive intersection.
While those items were originally tabled in October, the Plan Commission did clear the property being rezoned for the development at that time, which was then given final approval by the Village Board in early November.
“The proposed project provides low density rental housing in a more dedicated and attractive single-family/townhome style of living, which is needed and in high demand in the village of Grafton,” according to a developer statement on the rezoning in October.