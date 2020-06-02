GRAFTON — As the pandemic prompted local businesses to close temporarily, Grafton’s pourvino winebar & bistro made the decision the close its door permanently, stating “it’s just not feasible to ride out the storm any longer.”
Dining in is out, and local business owners are still dealing with the wave of the one of the nation’s worst economic storms. Frank and Sally Maydak, owners of pourvino, have served the Grafton area for the past four years.
“We have made the hard decision to permanently close our doors. The decision was based on many factors. In the end, we determined that it’s just not feasible to ride out the storm any longer,” pourvino announced on its Facebook page last month. “Being a small mom and pop local business is always tough, but, we were able to grow the business with the support of people like you, our staff, and our vendors. We have met a lot of good people, made some great friends and enjoyed being part of the community.”
Located at 1239 Washington St., pourvino originally opened in Plymouth in Sheboygan County in 2012. The wine bar applied for a permit for the space in 2015 adjacent to Sweettrio and previously occupied by the wine shop and bar Vino 100. The owners previously told the News Graphic that their regulars in Plymouth were coming from as far away as Manitowoc, Fond du Lac and Ozaukee County.
The business served wine, beer, scotch, bourbon, cocktails, tapas and a small-plate menu. The wine list showcased 125 selections from Spain, Italy, France, Argentina and Chile and American wines from California and the West Coast, including Washington. The restaurant featured a sophisticated décor and featured a dogfriendly patio. In 2016, the Maydaks brought on Chef Bo Bronk, who formerly worked with Kohler’s American Club, to manage the kitchen.
“We will never forget pourvino and we hope all of you won’t either,” The Maydaks shared on pourvino’s Facebook page. “At this time, we ask you to please support other local restaurants, whenever and wherever you can. Their existence depends on you. And please, rescue a shelter dog, their existence depends on you too.”
The business shared on March 23 it had temporarily closed its door until further notice. On May 15, the business announced a closing sale by appointment only, including 25% off all bottles of wine, pourvino wine glasses for $5 each, and all furniture, kitchen equipment, coolers and more. For more information, contact Sally at 920-428-8466.