GRAFTON — Those who have long-awaited the opening of TJ Maxx in the Grafton Commons need not wait much longer.
According to the TJ Maxx website, the new location is slated to open March 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store’s regular hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Berengaria Development, a portfolio company of Marcus Investments, announced at the start of 2020 that they had completed the reorganization of the capital structure for Grafton Commons.
“Grafton Commons continues to be the premier regional power center on Milwaukee’s north shore as evidenced by continued strong retail performance as well as new retailers like TJ Maxx and Five Below opening in the center later this year,” Jay Peirick, president of Berengaria, said previously in a statement. “We continue to like the retail real estate segment and are looking to significantly add high-quality assets to our portfolio in the coming years.”