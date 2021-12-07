GRAFTON — A nearly 75-year-old landscaping firm is coming to Grafton, as Nic Ehr Landscape Company is moving out of Fox Point to a new location on Port Washington Road.
Last week, the town of Grafton Plan Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for Nic Ehr Landscape at 1593 Port Washington Road. Mike and Nic Ehr attended the meeting, along with John Vetter of Vetter Architects, who spoke about the project and said he was involved in planning the new business location.
“They’re both very excited about relocating their business to Grafton, and rehabilitating a distressed property, Vetter said.
The business summary from the Ehrs, included in a report to the Plan Commission from town planning staff, noted that the property has suffered neglect and has entered a distressed state.
Their business narrative stated that the existing buildings on the property – a pole barn, storage shed, office trailer and a residence – will be used by the landscape company. The trailer will be used as an office for the time being, according to the brother at the meeting, though that may change in the future. The barn and shed will be used for storage of equipment and materials.
The Ehrs said the existing residence will be used by their foreman and his family. Because part of their business is snow plowing and ice control, their crew can be called out in the middle of the night, so having someone on-site to answer those calls and prepare equipment while employees are called in is useful.
Those buildings will be improved, and refinished to match the new buildings. A new pole building and a hoop house storage building will be constructed.
According to the planning report, existing plant life will be left as buffer, along with other plantings. One of the Ehrs said there will be some clearing around buildings for safety reasons, but other than that natural aspects of the property will remain.
The Ehrs also noted that their current location in Fox Point is in a heavily residential area, and they have had no noise or disturbance complaints. They said most of their work occurs off-site, and other than winter road maintenance operations are from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to further information from the business, it is owned and operated by Nic, Mike and Bill Ehr, and has 10 employees full-time for landscape design, installation and maintenance crews. The business summary from the Ehrs stated they serve both residential and commercial projects.
“Relocating to this property would give the existing business the ability to expand and add value to the local economy and generate tax revenues” to the Town of Grafton, according to the planning report.
Services offered by Nic Ehr Landscape include brick, stone and concrete patios; lawn work; tree planting, removal and trimming; outdoor kitchens, lighting and fireplaces; decks and fences; and a variety of other services.
The Ehrs said the business will be celebrating its 75th anniversary next year, which is also when the business should be relocated.
During a public hearing before the Commission’s discussion and action, no members of the public spoke.