HARTFORD — Grand-Dad’s Bakery has returned to the Hartford community after a 13-year hiatus and can now be found inside the Scoop Deville location at 65 N. Main St.
“Business has been incredible,” Owner Mike Vieth said. “Every day we’re sold out and we see lines out the doors.”
Vieth and his wife, Martha, first opened Grand-Dad’s in 1983 on Jackson Street. The bakery quickly became a staple in the downtown area, but after 25 years in the bakery business, Vieth sold the shop.
After Grand-Dad’s closed in 2008, Vieth and his wife went to work for Walmart. During this time, Vieth said they still sold baked goods from their house and at the local farmers market on the weekends.
However, when this side gig became too popular, Vieth said they decided to bring Grand-Dad’s back into business. Vieth added that he and his wife wanted to reopen Grand-Dad’s sooner and decided to come back over a year ago, but had to wait until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control.
Now, with the pandemic coming to an end and businesses returning to normal, Vieth and his wife are seeing a high demand for their bakery.
“We’ve been able to empty every tray and rack since our business has been reopened,” Vieth said. “We usually are sold out by 10:30 in the morning.”
Their scratch bakery is most known for classic bakery favorites and specializing in custom-order cakes. Some of these favorites include cheesecake cake combos, apple pie, and cinnamon rolls.
Grand-Dad’s also bakes wedding cakes decorated with authentic French buttercreme.
Grand-Dad’s is open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.