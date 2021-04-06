WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County and Economic Development Washington County have partnered to offer easy-access financing to help county businesses who are ready to move past the pandemic.
“COVID-19 and Safer at Home has ravaged our economy, and in particular our small businesses,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann in a statement. “While programs from the state and federal government have provided assistance to a great many, as the dust settles it appears that a small portion of ultra-small businesses have been hit particularly hard and have received little or no economic support. That’s why I’m excited to announce this pro-growth initiative aimed at providing funds to our farmers, restaurants and small retail establishments quickly and with no collateral necessary.”
Schoemann thanked the Washington County Board of Supervisors, which approved the money for this program.
Schoemann had brought forward a recommendation to the board that the money returned to Washington County from sales taxes generated by the “Miller Park” tax be used for this program.
“I feel that this money belongs to the businesses that helped generate it then and need our help now,” Schoemann said. “This is yet another example of how we are working to create a pro-growth environment.”
Loans will become available on April 7 and EDWC will take applications until funds are exhausted on a first-come, first-served basis. Financing subject to review and approval of EDWC. The county is anticipating high demand for the program. More information on the WashCo Small Biz Loan is available at https://www.edwc.org/washcosmallbizloan/.