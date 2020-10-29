BROOKFIELD – The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting three webinar workshops in November through a partnership with Grow With Google.
The workshops will be presented Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Members are offered access to each webinar for $10, non-members for $20.
“We are pleased to be able to present these programs to the business community,” said Carol White, president & CEO of GBCC. “There are so many tools that Google provides, at no cost, to the business owner. This three-session series of workshops will help business owners be sure they are doing everything they can to help their next customer find them on Google.”
The Nov. 3 session is called “Get Your Local Business on Google Search and Maps:” https://bit.ly/3jCGoy0.
The Nov. 3 session is called “Reach Customers Online with Google:” https://bit.ly/2TA0XRL.
The Nov. 17 session is called “Use Data to Drive Business Growth:” https://bit.ly/37QocQ8.
For additional event details and to register, visit the links above or call the Brookfield Chamber office at 262-786-1886.