MILWAUKEE — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce has been named an honoree in the “Pivot Not Panic” category of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Focus on the Future awards, held virtually Sept. 18.
The awards recognized companies and organizations for their work in meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were several categories for the award ceremony including New Links in the Chain, Mother (or Father) of Invention, Fueling the Frontlines, True Colors, and Pivot Not Panic. GBCC joins 64 other companies and individuals who were honored.
“We are so pleased to be recognized by the MMAC,” Chamber President Carol
White said, in a statement. “Our team immediately pulled together to do what was needed to keep our business community connected and to offer support as needed, instead of business as usual. We increased our programming and workshops to support businesses, and individually called every member in our organization to offer support. Thank you to the MMAC for recognizing all we did.”