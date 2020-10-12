WAUKESHA — For many, 2020 has been a year of change and adjustments. That’s true for grocery shopping habits, too.
Being at home more and traveling less has changed the way many consumers fill up their grocery carts, and that spells change for the upcoming holidays.
“We’re anticipating instead of one person having 20-30 people over, (instead they’ll have) four or five smaller gatherings” for Thanksgiving, said Sentry Foods Albrecht’s Delafield Market Family co-owner Kerry Jeanpierre. That translates into more in-store foot traffic and smaller portions purchased, and that could likely mean more overall sales.
According to a survey by C+R Research and Digital Third Coast, Americans have been paying more for staples such as meat, poultry and eggs. About 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during COVID-19 with an average weekly bill of $139.
Jeanpierre said when it comes to Halloween, she’s expecting a slowdown on candy buying, with some making decisions last minute due to potential sudden changes to trick-or-treating plans. In Pewaukee, Good Harvest General Manager Ross Easton said the October holiday may be a smaller affair in general this year.
“Halloween, I suspect, will be down a little bit because some communities aren’t really doing trick-or-treating,” he said.
Some things are actually doing better these days, though. Easton said fresh produce has been selling well, which is evidence of consumers spending more time cooking and relying less on the convenience of pre-prepared foods.
Jeanpierre said the baking goods section at Albrecht’s has been particularly popular lately. “People are actually making more items from scratch,” she said. “Now we’re seeing people are making a lot more from recipes.”
Consumers are also stocking up their freezers and pantries with shelf stable goods like rice and soup. Jeanpierre said the online ordering option has “exploded” since the pandemic began and it’s maintained its activity levels since March.
For suppliers, keeping some food items available remains a challenge.
Because many of them may be planning on feeding fewer people for Thanksgiving, consumers may feel the room to splurge in some areas they might not have otherwise. Jeanpierre said it’s possible they might get a particularly premium quality turkey or try something new and add steak or lobster to the holiday menu this year.
Jeanpierre said despite the grocery business remaining busy these days, Albrecht’s has made sure to support local restaurants — which have been one of the hardest-hit industries — while thanking their own staff for their hard work by purchasing lunches from local venues for them.
“I just feel like we need to do that sort of thing,” she said. “I do think it’s our corporate responsibility to do that.”
Looking forward, Easton said it’s possible the new habits consumers have picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as cooking more, could stick around and be long-term trends. He said a big determining factor will be working from home, though, as commuting and spending less time near one’s kitchen will likely once again place a premium on convenience for meals.
Consumer survey findings
■ 85% of American consumers report paying more for groceries during COVID-19 with an average weekly spend of $139.
■ 83% still have difficulty finding grocery items they normally purchase.
■ 87% are worried a second wave of COVID-19 will lead to grocery shortages.
■ The top ways consumers are cutting back on grocery spending:
1. Eating less meat
2. Seeking discounts
3. Eating less poultry
4. Avoiding organic items
5. Buying in bulk.
■ Despite masks and social distancing, 75% still feel uncomfortable shopping at a grocery store (up from 60% in April).
Source: C+R Research, Digital Third Coast