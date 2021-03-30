Groth Design Group earns School of the Future award

CEDARBURG — The Groth Design Group of Cedarburg was recently selected for the Patcraft “School of the Future” Award for their innovated use of Patcraft’s flooring in their design of First Immanuel Lutheran School in Cedarburg’s 31,000-square-foot building addition.
Three schools were selected nationally with First Immanuel being one of the three.
On hand for the presentation of a check for $1,000 to the school were (from left) Cindy Gall, Katie Barczak of Groth Design Group, Melinda D’Angelo of Patcraft, Pete Damsgaard from Groth Design Group, Kieren Corcoran of Patcraft, Pastor Randy Raasch, Ken Gaschk, Dawn Walker and Steve Jeske from First Immanuel Lutheran.
CEDARBURG — The Groth Design Group of Cedarburg was recently selected for the Patcraft “School of the Future” Award for their innovated use of Patcraft’s flooring in their design of First Immanuel Lutheran School in Cedarburg’s 31,000-square-foot building addition.