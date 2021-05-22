SUSSEX — Thursday marked the official start of construction on the Vista Run in Sussex subdivision that will eventually contain 300 homes.
The project by Neumann Developments Inc. will offer five unique neighborhoods, a mixed-use development providing new home options and lifestyles for current and future Sussex families.
“We are excited to see our vision for Vista Run come to life,” said Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Developments, Inc. “We are able to offer an opportunity for a variety of families to enjoy the lifestyle created in Vista Run.”
Neumann Developments is devoted to preserving permanent green space within their neighborhoods. Vista Run will have over 60 acres preserved for the use of common amenities, neighborhood trails, parkland and out-lots. Neumann Developments is partnering with a team of builders — Tim O’Brien Homes, Halen Homes and Harbor Homes — to construct homes in these new neighborhoods.
The Towns and The Reserve at Vista Run will each offer a multi-family opportunity for the buyer who desires a low-maintenance lifestyle. The Villas, The Residences and The Estates offer single-family homesites ranging from about a quarter-acre to a half-acre. Minimum home size requirements vary in each of these three neighborhoods matching the size of the homesites.
Vista Run is just west of Highway 164 on the south side of Silver Spring Drive.