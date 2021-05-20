CEDARBURG — A groundbreaking ceremony took place for the Fairway Village subdivision at the former Baehmann’s Golf Center on Tuesday morning.
“It’s been a long time getting here,” said Cedarburg Mayor Mike O’Keefe.
Having something like this on the property has always been in the cards, said Kurt Baehmann.
His father, Bud Baehmann, founder of Baehmann’s Golf Center, wanted to see the 56-acre parcel developed. Bud Baehmann died in 2019 after a battle with cancer.
“(Kurt Baehmann) took his father’s dream and he converted it into an opportunity for hundreds of families to pursue their own dreams right here,” O’Keefe said.
The development of the subdivision will be done in two phases. The first phase of development will include building eight townhome buildings (16 units) and 52 single-family lots.
Phase 2 plans for 45 additional lots to be constructed at a future date, according to information given to the city by Neumann Developments.
When fully developed, the entire subdivision will consist of 15 townhouse buildings (30 units), 36 single-family lots ranging in size from 10,400 square feet to 26,500 square feet, and 47 single-family lots ranging in size from 8,400 square feet to 18,900 square feet for a total of 113 units, according to the final plat and development agreement information that was given to the Cedarburg Common Council in late April.
In addition, there will be approximately 5.5 acres in the northeast corner of the property that will be a park dedicated to the city called Baehmann Park.
Kurt Baehmann said they saved a few things from the family business such as some mini-golf obstacles and the pavilion. The old trees that had to be cut down on the property will also be used to build obstacles in the park for children to play on and possibly to build benches.
“There will definitely be pieces of our family’s legacy that we want to keep,” Kurt Baehmann said.
There will also be a road near the park that will be dedicated to the city which will connect to the city’s business park. The city will be responsible for putting in the road.
“This is one of my favorite projects I’ve ever done. It’s been a pleasure from day one,” said Steve DeCleene, president of Neumann Developments.
Matt Neumann, CEO at Neumann Companies, Inc., said he hopes families will be able to move into the first homes built in the subdivision in about a year or 16 months.
“We’re thrilled to be here,” Neumann said.