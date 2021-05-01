Groundbreaking for The Den at Fox Run

WAUKESHA — Plans for the apartment development at the former Fox Run Shopping Center at the corner of St. Paul Avenue and Sunset Drive are moving forward after a groundbreaking was held Friday.
The Fox Den Apartments will include 16-unit, 24-unit and 32-unit buildings.
All units will have a balcony or a patio and access to the units are through a common corridor. The buildings will have two stories with underground parking and additional surface parking behind buildings to the north.
The apartments are expected to be completed by April 2022.
The Fox Run site includes five developable mixed-use lots within a tax incremental financing district. Developments under construction at the site are the Landmark Credit Union and an Ascension Hospital.