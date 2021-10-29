Groundbreaking held for $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Center District (WCD) leadership and board members, elected officials and community leaders held a groundbreaking Thursday for the $420 million Wisconsin Center expansion.
The project will take up one square city block on Kilbourn Avenue, between Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Sixth Street, and includes 650,000 square feet of space, bringing the total Wisconsin Center footprint to over 1.3 million square feet.
The expansion will include 300,000 contiguous square feet of exhibit hall space; a rooftop ballroom and outdoor terraces; indoor parking; 24 additional flexible meeting rooms for a total of 52; and a retrofit of the current convention center.
The facility is anticipated to open in the first quarter of 2024.
“Today’s groundbreaking is the formal celebration of our highly-anticipated $420 million expansion that has been years in the making,” said Marty Brooks, president and CEO of the WCD. “Doubling the size of the convention center allows us to execute multiple, simultaneous events bringing more visitors to Milwaukee to attend conferences and patronize local businesses.”
After opening, the WCD anticipates an additional 100,000 out-of-state visitors annually, and the expansion is projected to generate $12.6 billion in total spending over 30 years.
The expansion project includes a 31% disadvantaged business enterprise commitment with at least 25% minority-owned businesses, 5% women-owned businesses, and 1% disabled veteran-owned businesses. Plus, a residents-preferred program of 40%, meaning at least $40 million of the $100 million in anticipated construction wages will be earned by Milwaukee residents.
Upon opening, the expanded Wisconsin Center is projected to support 2,300 full time equivalent jobs throughout the state of Wisconsin.