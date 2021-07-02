WEST BEND — West Bend had two reasons to celebrate Thursday with the groundbreaking of the future Trail’s Edge Apartments at noon followed with an official ribbon-cutting for the new Marriott TownePlace Suites.
Both projects are part of the reconstruction of the former Gehl site on Water Street.
The Trail’s Edge Apartments will be a three-story building consisting of 120 dwellings. The building is in walking distance of downtown West Bend, the Eisenbahn Trail and Riverwalk.
Kraig Sadownikow is president of American Companies, which led the projects. Sadownikow said he takes a drive through the hotel’s parking lot a couple times a day. Last week, he counted 48 cars in the lot with license plates from eight different states.
“We’re estimating that it will be 150 to 200 new residents in our downtown using our facilities, eating at our restaurants, shopping at our retail,” said Sadownikow.
About $10 million has been put into the site, with an additional $20 million underway in development.
Following the groundbreaking, leaders with Kinseth Hospitality Companies (KHC), West Bend and Washington County held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the Marriott TownePlace Suites.
KHC and American Companies broke ground on the Marriott TownePlace Suites in October 2020. KHC also constructed the Hampton Inn & Suites in West Bend in 2007.
The hotel is a 68-room extended-stay hotel with a full kitchen in every suite. It features a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, onsite guest laundry and boardroom that holds up to 10 people, as well as a fire pit and two grills outside.
The ribbon cutting was Craig Farrell’s last act as executive director of the West Bend Area Chamber of Commerce. Farrell is retiring today, but wanted to make a final appearance at the ribbon cutting.
“This is not only a wonderful day, but this is a wonderful hotel for West Bend,” said Farrell. “It is certainly a great addition to our community. We’ve always had a need for additional hotels, particularly when we have Cache Ba$h or other events like that that are bringing people from all over the United States and from outside.”
“For those of you who are familiar with this community, seeing the transformation that’s taken place on this piece of property over the last 25 years or so is quite remarkable,” said County Executive Josh Schoemann.
He explained that the county has been partnering with West Bend and other municipalities across Washington County to revamp brownfield sites, in partnership with the federal government and Environmental Protection Agency.
“Our Site Redevelopment Committee and Site Redevelopment Program over the last several years have really helped to transform sites just like this,” said Schoemann. He added the Site Redevelopment Program contributed $18,000 just for the hotel.
“The development that you see before you today is nothing short of remarkable to transform this area in our downtown,” said City Administrator Jay Shambeau.
Representatives of KHC also attended the ribbon cutting.
“We opened at a good time with the pandemic subsiding and the hotel industry rebounding,” said Bruce Kinseth, executive vice president of KHC. He explained the challenges of constructing a hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic and not knowing what will happen once it opens. As with other industries, hiring has been a challenge. KHC brought in other employees to help “jump start” the hotel’s opening.
Also on the site is the Water Street Suites, a 16,000-square-foot commercial office building. Stifel Financial Corporation is the building’s anchor tenant.