HARTFORD — Jennifer Guenther, who was only appointed executive director of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce in July, has submitted her resignation.
David Pye, president of the Hartford Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said Thursday Guenther had given her notice to the Chamber.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Jennifer for her years of service to the chamber in multiple positions. Jennifer has been an integral part of our success during her time with the Chamber,” Pye said.
Pye said Guenther isn’t going far from Hartford. He said she will be taking a new position within the Hartford community and “we wish her all the luck on her next journey.”
Guenther said she accepted a position with Greywolf Partners as the manager of their new Rincon 225 apartment complex in downtown Hartford.
“I will be focusing on community relations and events within the Rincon community,” Guenther said. “I will be switching my economic lens to housing and promoting Hartford as a great place to live and work.”
“The Chamber Board will be quickly moving to fill the position of executive director.
“We have utmost confidence that we will find an individual that will continue to support the growth and prosperity of the Hartford community,” Pye said.
Guenther was promoted to executive director in July after Scott Henke resigned to take a position with the Washington County Treasurer’s Office. Henke will become county treasurer on Jan. 1.