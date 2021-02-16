BROOKFIELD — Food Network star Chef Guy Fieri has launched a new Flavortown Kitchen location at Brookfield Square, which is now accepting orders.
The chef and host of the show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” is offering a menu with jalapeño poppers, cheesesteak egg rolls, buffalo wings, macaroni and cheese, fries, cake, lots of burgers and more.
Brookfield Community Development Director Dan Ertl said the new restaurant fits well with the direction Brookfield Square owner and managing partner CBL Properties has been taking the place, which he described as establishing an amenity- based suburban town center with a mix of shops, restaurants, offices and hotels within walkable distance of one another.
Ertl said Flavortown Kitchen as well as the other new restaurant, Wasabi Sushi Lounge, opening even during a pandemic is a “signal in confidence in what Brookfield Square is trying to achieve and build upon.” He said the local Lou Malnati’s, another new addition to the area, is “hitting it out of the park” and is often busy.
The restaurant is located at 95 N Moorland Road. Orders can be made here at https://bit.ly/2ZjBfnB.