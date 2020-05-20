WAUKESHA — The fulfillment of a dream was commemorated March 21.
Stay tuned for news of the full-fledged celebration.
Gyros West, 1538 E. Moreland Blvd., marked its 30th anniversary before being forced to close its dining room and resort to curbside service when Gov. Tony Evers issued his order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Leo Haideman is looking forward to doing business as usual soon, but his personal celebration began when his restaurant staged its grand opening and has continued each day since the spring of 1990.
“I pride myself on having a place that provides food at a great value,” Haideman said. “We love engaging with customers, who to us have become extended family. It was always my desire to have people meet at my restaurant.
“Over the years things have changed, but my wish was for Gyros West to always maintain the relaxed atmosphere where customers can celebrate, meet and enjoy their time here. That, to me, is success.”
Haideman has fond memories of Gyros West’s beginnings.
“I grew up with immigrant parents who instilled in me the value of a good work ethic and perseverance,” he said. “After working many years for family, friends and my brother Steve, I realized it was time to start my own restaurant. I purchased Duffy’s in December 1989, and a complete remodel was necessary.”
Haideman’s concept was to feature gyros, burgers and frozen custard with a diner atmosphere, and Gyros West was born.
“This was truly a family business from day one with my parents Peter and Kris and my sister-in-law Lisa involved. We had a soft opening in March 1990, initially took orders at the counter and called order numbers. Business grew gradually and customers requested table service with additional menu items including breakfast.”
After several years, Gyros West expanded its menu to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and phased out custard machines to focus solely on food and table service. The family atmosphere created a life-changing meeting one “Like a scene out of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ I am blessed to have met Julie, my wife of 27 years, when she walked through the door in the early days,” Haideman said. “She has shared in the hard work, sacrifice and success of this demanding business.”
Gyros West became a staple in the community.
“We’ve recognized the importance of the community and our loyal staff,” Haideman said. 'We have hosted our annual golf outing that raises funds for many charitable organizations; however, in light of the situation (the COVID-19 pandemic), we’ve decided to postpone until next year.
“My nieces Alexia and Christina have contributed their time and talents to make this a successful, fun event.”
Keeping the business afloat has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been an extremely challenging time not only for my family, but for other business owners and everyone in the community,” Haideman said. “When we celebrated our 30th anniversary this March, it was unusual not having customers in the restaurant. These circumstances made us reevaluate what is most important to us as a family and small business.
“Recognizing the sacrifices of selfless individuals, we wanted to pay it forward by donating to organizations that have an impact on our tight knit community: Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Summit Aurora Oconomowoc, Elmbrook Hospital, Waukesha Police Department, Banting Elementary School and Hillcrest Elementary School.”
Haideman extended a special thank you to MetalTek for its generosity in purchasing gift certificates from local businesses and contributing funds for community meals.
Pandemic prompts improvisation
Gyros West has improvised during the pandemic to serve its customers.
“We adapted our business model to allow for curbside pickup and ensure a safer experience for both our employees and customers,” Haideman said. “Online ordering at www.gyroswest.com was implemented for convenience and has been a tremendous addition to the business. I believe we’ve done everything in our control to keep people safe. We continue to do the best we can and embrace whatever we’re faced with.”
Haideman appreciates the loyal response.
“I am extremely humbled by the Waukesha community’s support,” he said. “Our customers are supporting local businesses and want to see them succeed despite the pandemic. I am grateful for my family and its ability to reach and engage with customers on social media and implementing online ordering for added convenience.
“Additionally, my staff has been absolutely incredible. Without its support, we could not keep our doors open. One of my proudest moments to date was my entire family working side-by-side as a team on Mother’s Day this year. I am especially thankful for my children Kristina, Eleni, Sophia and Peter.”