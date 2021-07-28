GERMANTOWN — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore not only offers good bargains for do-it-your-selfers, it also helps to fund the nonprofit’s work in the community.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement store and donation center and donations help fund Habitat for Humanity home construction.
The Germantown ReStore, W190-N10768 Commerce Circle, has a retail selling space of just over 30,000 square feet.
“I’ve been at the Germantown Habitat Restore for over seven years,” said Jon Lehnerz, manager. “We had a smaller store just next door and now we are in the old Gander Mountain building on Commerce Circle.”
ReStore resembles a home improvement/furniture store rather than a Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul.
“We don’t do as many pots and pans, glassware, plates like a Goodwill or St. Vincent would do,” said Lehnerz. “There are seasonal departments where we have items like rakes and lawn tractors.”
ReStore is open to the public and sells new and used items, furniture, tools, hardware, building supplies, lighting, appliances, cabinets and a limited amount of housewares.
“Our goal is to sell stuff as fast as it’s coming in. Since we have moved to a larger location we are drawing from a much larger pool in both donations and shoppers,” Lehnerz said.
Customers never know what they will find at ReStore. The donations produce unique pieces that vary everyday.
“As an affiliate, all Habitats are set up by counties,” Lehnerz said. “When we sell the merchandise to the general public that is a huge part of our fundraising to be building Habitat homes.”
Volunteers are important for Habitat to function. By volunteering, you can be of service to the families in your community.
“If people are looking to volunteer, stop into the store, look around. They can have conversations with any one of us about what they want to do at the store level,” said Lehnerz. “Other people are much more into the building of the homes and volunteer that way.”
He continued, “There’s a volunteer form that we ask people to fill out and then we try to figure out the best way that their talents could fit into the organization.
For more information on how you can volunteer call 262-255-7470 or search online for Habitat for Humanity-Germantown.
Store hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Donation hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
“There are donors that feel they don’t need to shop at the ReStore,” Lehrenz said. “Donate and stay around to shop.”