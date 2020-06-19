Habitat for Humanity ReStore open for shopping and donations

GERMANTOWN — The Habitat for Humanity ReStore, W190-N10768 Commerce Circle, is open for retail shopping and donation drop-offs. All proceeds from the sale of donated items go to building simple and affordable homes for families in need in Washington and Dodge counties.
“With more time being spent in the home organizing and working on home improvement projects, the ReStore has seen an increase in donations. We are thankful for the generosity of our community and we would love to see these donations headed back out our door to help fund Habitat for Humanity home construction,” said Jon Lehnerz, ReStore store manager. The ReStore is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Safety precautions are in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to a news release, customers are not required to wear face masks. Pre-opening shopping appointments are available for at-risk customers on Mondays and Wednesdays upon request.
Selections at the ReStore changes hourly due to daily donations. Donation dropoffs are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The ReStore accepts select appliances, furniture, cabinets, doors, windows, light fixtures, tools, building supplies, plumbing fixtures, flooring and other home goods.
Donation pick-up service is also available. Certain restrictions apply.
Visit www.hfhrestore.org/items-we-accept for more information or call 262-255-7470.