Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms to break ground soon

OCONOMOWOC — The Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms were the topic of conversation by some residents recently as a sign was posted on the property with the title and logo of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Alderman Lou Kowieski said residents in the community have assumed the HUD sign changed the nature of the project — which is not the case.
“The project that presented to the city and approved by the city is truly what is being provided to the community,” Kowieski said.
That project is 302 luxury, market-rate apartments on 35 acres across multiple buildings and building styles.
Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms will range from $1,200 all the way up to $2,500 per month, Mandel Group Senior Development Associate Emily Cialdini said.
As part of the project, Mandel Group secured a loan through Walker & Dunlop, a commercial real estate finance company, she said. The loan was given through a HUD program that insures the mortgage for Walker & Dunlop, which is where HUD’s involvement comes from.
Mandel Group President Ian Martin said the insurance provided on the loan through the HUD program allowed Mandel Group to take out a 42-year loan with a very low interest rate versus a high interest rate five-year loan. “Because of the insurance we get a fixed interest rate so you mitigate the rest of floating interest rates,” Martin said. “The reality is fixing that interest rate, especially in today’s environment, is really appealing to us.”
Cialdini said the cost of funds is much lower for Mandel Group versus going exclusively through a private lender.
Those funds gained from HUD’s involvement in the loan allowed Mandel Group to fulfill its part of the deal in creating a second access point to the development.
During the approval process, residents and aldermen were concerned about the traffic associated with such a large development having one access onto Valley Road, a two-lane county highway near Summit Elementary.
With the funds saved by involving the HUD program, Mandel Group is building a second road into the development off of Old School House Road, which will then be donated to the city, Cialdini said.
“It’s an expensive improvement for the project,” Cialdini said. “It’s not something otherwise that we would’ve been able to do without these favorable financing terms.”
Part of the application process through HUD’s program was to have the sign posted on the site, Cialdini said.
“The reason it is posted is because HUD will send out inspectors during the inspection process just to make sure everything is going the way it should,” Cialdini said.
Looking ahead
After being approved last year, Hackney House Apartment at Pabst Farms plans on breaking ground on the project within the next couple months.
As part of the construction and the loan insurance, the access road to Old School House Road will be one of the first things completed, Martin said.
“We have to install that road before we begin any physical construction on site,” Martin said. “That’s important because it allows us to keep the vast majority of construction traffic off of Valley Road.”
Cialdini said some dirt will begin to be moved this week.
In addition, the first year of construction will be primarily site work with a lot of dirt pushing on the 35-acre property.
She also said starting in the spring of 2022, buildings will begin to be framed.