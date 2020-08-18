Hankerson’s announces break in cafe operations

WEST BEND — On Sunday, Hankerson’s Country Oven Inc. owner Ryan Hankerson announced the business will take a break from its cafe operations.
He stated there is no definite end date, but it will be ending soon.
“We have been trying to keep things as normal as possible,” said Hankerson in a Facebook post. “But we are in times that are not ‘normal,’ and so with heavy hearts we have come to the decision that we will be taking a break with our cafe operations.”
Hankerson’s will not offer dine-in or to-go cafe services moving forward.
The statement did not note when customers may expect the cafe to reopen.
“While we do not have clear answers (just like the rest of the world) as to how long this break will be, we hope you can understand and support our decision as we all move forward on this new path together,” said Hankerson.
“This was not a decision we ever saw having to make, but unfortunately it is one that is necessary at this time.”
The bakery will continue to provide the same baked goods Hankerson’s Country Oven has served since 1970.
Hankerson also thanked those who have supported the business by dining in or getting carry-out over the past few months.