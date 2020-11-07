WEST BEND — Hankerson’s Country Oven Bakery & Cafe celebrated 50 years of serving up West Bend bakery favorites this week.
The third-generation business was first opened in downtown West Bend on Nov. 2, 1970 by Robert Hankerson. His family was involved with the business. A few years later, he purchased land along Highway 33 and constructed the building at 2107 W. Washington St., where it stands today.
A few years later, the restaurant portion was added to the building.
In 1992, Robert Hankerson’s son, Keith Hankerson, purchased the business in 1992 and later added to the building, creating the restaurant. His brother, Kevin Hankerson, was also involved with the bakery.
“It’s always been basically my life,” said Ryan Hankerson, who now runs the family business along with his wife, Katie Hankerson. “All of our lives have pretty much revolved around the bakery.”
Ryan began washing dishes at the bakery and cleaning. Later, he moved into the restaurant side where he cooked for several years before moving into baking about 15 years ago. At the time, he was 20 or 21.
On Sept. 1, 2018, Ryan became the bakery’s owner.
Over the years, Ryan Hankerson said that many people have worked at the bakery.
“We have loyal employees, great people working for us and they don’t always get credit,” he said. “There’s definitely no way that we would be able to do what we’re doing without great people.”
Some of the bakery’s biggest sellers are coffee cakes, kringles, decorated sugar cookies and fruit cake. Hard rolls and hot ham are also favorites. Some local residents have even made a tradition of eating hard rolls and hot ham while watching the Packers game each week.
“I would describe Hankerson’s as a very high-quality, from-scratch bakery. There really aren’t too many around,” said Hankerson. He estimates that around 98 percent of the products on Hankerson’s shelves are made from scratch.
Menu items from the award-winning cafe are also served fresh from the bakery.
To celebrate the bakery’s 50th anniversary, Hankerson’s gave a 50 percent discount on select items each day throughout the week. It also purchased about 50 gift baskets and gift cards from local businesses in Washington County.
While Hankerson said he does not know what the future holds, he is going to keep working hard “and the rest should fall into place.”
“I definitely feel blessed to be in the position that I’m in,” said Hankerson. “I love baking — I don’t always love owning my own business — but I’ve always loved baking ever since I started doing it. I can’t really see me doing anything else. I hope that we’re able to carry it out another 50 years.”