GERMANTOWN — Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Germantown on Oct. 16 at 8 a.m.
The Germantown store, located at N96-W18650 County Line Road, is the 19th Harbor Freight Tools store in Wisconsin. The new store brings approximately 25-30 new jobs to the community. The store will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Germantown and all of Washington County,” said Elisa Brown, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a full selection of tools and equipment in categories including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Stores average about 15,000 square feet.
In 2021, Forbes magazine recognized Harbor Freight as the country’s No. 1 employer for veterans across all industries, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, one of the top employers for women and one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
As a safety protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control. Any individual who has any COVID-19 symptoms is asked to shop online at www.harborfreight.com.