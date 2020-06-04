OCONOMOWOC — Hugo Lorleberg’s vision materialized 150 years ago.
It is still standing firmly as a pillar of the Oconomowoc community.
Lorleberg True Value Hardware & Just Ask Rental, 900 E. Wisconsin Ave., will formally celebrate its 150th anniversary as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. For now, the opportunity to manage a thriving business amid these difficult times and continue to build a strong community partnership is blessing enough for Jeff Burchardt, who succeeded his father, Jerry Burchardt, as its president.
“People have been very gracious,” he said. “They thank us for being open, because we could have closed. We’ve trained our people to do social distancing. We’ve put up plastic dividers for our cashiers. It’s their choice to wear a mask if they want. They’re available. We’ve left it up to customers to stay at least 6 feet apart. We haven’t had to put stickers all over the floor.
“We have a tradition of answering people’s questions and getting things done right. I don’t think a lot of stores can do that. That’s our niche — actually knowing about our products and not just where they are in the store.”
The business has been able to thrive through much of the pandemic.
“Business has been good for us just because we’ve been able to stay open,” Burchardt said. “With everybody being home, they’ve been redecorating their houses and paid attention to their yards. That goes along with the whole home-improvement industry booming.
“But now we’re running into supply chain issues. If a business wasn’t deemed essential, it has a warehouse full of stuff, and whatever was out in warehouses has been depleted, so now we’re waiting on replacement product. It’s all out there somewhere.”
The current Lorleberg staff numbers approximately 35 employees.
“We have about 10 full-timers, and we provide them a good living,” Burchardt said. “We’re flexible in our scheduling. It’ll vary up and down throughout the year depending on the season.”
Lorleberg has been an avid supporter of the Oconomowoc Area School District for many years, and has established a wide variety of other community partnerships. That has been one of the business’ greatest assets, especially since the emergence of big-box competition.
“It really makes sense to have customer sales stay in the community,” Burchardt said. “You have other corporations where the money goes right out the back door to somewhere else. For us, it all stays right here.”
Burchardt and the Lorleberg staff enjoy the banter that goes on within the store among community members, whether on the morning after an Oconomowoc High School football game on a Friday night or on a typical weekday.
“It’s part of the reason why people come in here,” Burchardt said. “We encourage our crew to talk with people. It keeps them coming back.”
Burchardt looks forward to the day when Lorleberg is able to commemorate its 150 years with an official celebration.
“It’s all been put on hold,” he said. “That’s just warranted right now. We may end up doing it next year.”
At a glance
What: Lorleberg True Value Hardware & Just Ask Rental
Founded: 1870 Address: 900 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
Phone: 262-567-0267 Online: lorleberg.com
Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.