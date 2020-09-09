CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Harken, Inc. announced further company growth Tuesday with the acquisition of its longtime Dutch distributor On Deck B.V.
On Deck B.V. is now the City of Pewaukee-based company’s eighth international subsidiary. According to the announcement from Harken, acquiring On Deck B.V. is part of the American company’s efforts to grow its services levels while staying close to the customer.
“Robbert and Luuke Verboon have been great leaders of a special company that we’ve worked with since we started building hardware in the late ‘60s. Under their watch, we’ve seen Harken grow into a dominant position in the Dutch marine market — both in service and in hard-earned respect of our shared customers. We’re great friends with the Verboons and are grateful for them entrusting their people to us. We won’t let them down,” said Peter Harken, chairman of the board of Harken, Inc.
Bill Goggins, CEO of Harken, Inc. said the Netherlands is a special market for the company as it is a leading center for megayacht construction and has a strong new boat construction market and marine retail.
“Having a personal and local presence here is important for Harken’s future. There is a bright opportunity for expansion of Harken’s non-marine market with the help from On Deck’s great team,” Goggins said.
Harken, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative sailboat hardware and industrial products. Harken manufactures in the USA and Italy. Its network includes offices in 48 countries, with group offices located now in Holland, as well as existing operations in Australia, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Rhode Island, California, and Florida).