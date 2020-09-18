CITY OF PEWAUKEE — Performance sailing hardware manufacturer Harken, Inc., has announced the sale of the business.
According to a press statement issued Wednesday, the international company is being purchased by its employees.
“Throughout the years, Olaf and I have been approached by lots of good people interested in acquiring our business. The way we decided was simple. We turned down every offer that didn’t present a brighter future for our people than we could create on our own,” wrote Peter Harken, co-founder of the company with his brother Olaf. “More and more it’s our people who have made this place the leader it is. Today, we’re acknowledging an ownership change. It’s time for those who have worked with us to own Harken.”
The press statement did not cover any details of the transition, but Peter Harken stated that “he has all the faith in the world” in the company’s CEO Bill Goggins, COO Matt Malec, and CFO John Jensen, and other members of the company’s leadership teams in the U.S. and Italy.
“These people we hired and developed have had their hands on the wheel for a while now, and I look forward to seeing them make their marks,” he added. “As for me ... I’m not going anywhere.
While the terms of this acquisition allow me to pretty much do whatever I’d like ... I’ll keep coming in because I want to. I like being with the people here ... to see what’s going on every day, contributing where I can, and serving as a communication and sales ambassador in the field.”
Addressing the sale, Goggins said that he and the company’s executive team have been “preparing for a day like this” for their entire careers.
“We have so much gratitude for Peter, Olaf, and Art for the trust they have shown in all of us. Today we raise our glasses to Peter Harken, Olaf Harken’s family, Rose Sorensen, and Art Mitchel. This company will always owe so much to them as our founders,” Goggins added. “It will always be Peter & Olaf Harken’s company, but starting today, it is in our care and custody.”
Harken’s network includes distribution in 48 countries, with group offices located in Australia, France, Italy, New Zealand, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Holland, and the United States. The company has factories in the City of Pewaukee and Limido Comasco, Italy.