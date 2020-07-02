Harley-Davidson dealerships offering learn-to-ride programs

MILWAUKEE - A big hurdle to motorcycle ownership is knowing how to ride motorcycle, and now Harley-Davidson dealerships are offering programs to help would-be riders get acquainted with the vehicle.
Harley-Davidson said it is responding to feedback from new riders by introducing the two programs that aim to make learning to ride more convenient and personalized. The programs were rolled out first in Florida, Georgia and Texas.
According to the announcement, these programs are designed to provide flexible scheduling and a learning pace that suits the rider's needs. Personal coaching sessions can be scheduled 1-on-1, or as a private group with up to four participants.
The Experience the Ride program is designed specifically for those who have never ridden a motorcycle but are interested in trying. Under the guidance of a professional coach, participants will ride a Harley-Davidson Street 500 motorcycle across a practice range. The entire experience takes approximately 90 minutes and is completed on a bike specially equipped for new riders.
Harley-Davidson said the intent of the program is to help participants decide if learning to ride is right for them and to alleviate potential anxiety before taking rider training.
The Learn to Ride was created for those who have decided to learn to ride and offers the same time-tested rider training curriculum as the Riding Academy New Rider Course. However, Learn to Ride enables students to schedule private sessions with personal coaches and learn all the techniques and riding strategies required to earn a motorcycle endorsement.
To learn more about the programs, go to www.hdpersonalcoachfinder.com.