MILWAUKEE — After two decades, Harley-Davidson has ended its sponsorship with Summerfest, which means one stage will no longer bear the motorcycle maker’s name.
Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., the operator of Summerfest, made the announcement Thursday, saying on Twitter “is grateful for the two decades that Harley-Davidson was a major sponsor of Summerfest, but that time has come to an end. We are looking forward to a new chapter of the festival, as well as a new stage sponsor in 2021, which will be shared soon.”
The event organizer also reflected on the diverse lineup of music that was performed on the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse during the years, including that of Keith Urban, Pitbull and Hall & Oates.
“As times change, Summerfest, the Milwaukee business community, and our sponsors evolve, bringing new opportunities. All of us at Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. are looking forward to a new chapter of the festival in 2021, including bringing on new partners to grow Summerfest,” reads the press release. “The magic of music is at the core of the Summerfest experience, and the same worldclass performances will live on, allowing a new generation of performers and fans to create festival memories.”