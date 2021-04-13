Harley-Davidson is world’s 5th most reputable company

MILWAUKEE — To Wisconsin residents, Harley-Davidson is an iconic local company. On the global scale, it is recognized as one of the most reputable, according to a recent report.
Based on an analysis of millions of data points organized into seven key drivers of reputation — products and services, innovation, workplace, governance, citizenship, leadership and financial performance — the 2021 Global RepTrak 100 represents a comprehensive, post-pandemic study that evaluates the impact of unprecedented global events on company reputation and brand promises.
According to the report, the world’s Top 10 companies in order of global reputation include: 1. The LEGO Group (Denmark) 80.4 2. Rolex (Switzerland) 79.6 3. Ferrari (Italy) 78.8 4. The Bosch Group (Germany) 78.1 5. Harley-Davidson (USA) 78.1 6. Canon (Japan) 77.6 7. adidas (Germany) 77.6 8. The Walt Disney Company (USA) 77.5 9. Microsoft (USA) 77.1 10. Sony (Japan) 77 With a score of 78.1, Harley-Davidson’s high ranking moved from number 20 to number 5.
“In 2021, Harley-Davidson showed one of the biggest improvements in reputation,” according to the report.
The RepTrak Company measures a company’s corporate reputation using Reputation Scores — scores from 0-100 that measure how people feel toward a particular company. Reputation Scores demonstrate a strong positive relationship with business outcomes, such as people’s willingness to buy, recommend, or trust a company. The companies with the highest Reputation Scores made the top 100 ranking.