Harley-Davidson launches limited edition line

On Monday, the Milwaukee-based company announced its new Icons Collection, a program of limited edition motorcycle models that will draw on the manufacturer’s popular look.
The Icons Collection will present one or two models annually, with a single production run for each motorcycle model, according to the release. Production of that model will never be resumed or repeated. Each Icons Collection motorcycle will be serialized, and the purchaser will receive a certificate of authenticity.
The models may revisit classic Harley-Davidson design themes or explore ideas that represent the future of motorcycle style, according to the announcement.
“With The Hardwire, we made a commitment to introduce a series of motorcycles that align with our strategy to increase desirability and to drive the legacy of Harley-Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO Harley-Davidson. “With that in mind, I am proud to introduce our new limited production Icons Collection, a series of extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future.”
The Harley-Davidson Icons Collection will debut with the introduction of the Electra Glide Revival model, a retro-classic motorcycle for the nostalgist who longs to ride a bike with style both distinctive and timeless. Global production of the Electra Glide Revival model will be limited to a one-time build of 1,500 serialized examples, scheduled to reach authorized Harley-Davidson dealers in late April, with an MSRP of $29,199.
The look of the Electra Glide Revival model is inspired by the 1969 Electra Glide, the first Harley-Davidson motorcycle available with an accessory “batwing” fairing. The fairing became an iconic — and often imitated — Harley-Davidson styling cue, its shape an instant on-theroad identifier of many Harley-Davidson models and the foundational design of the fairing featured on current models. In 1969, the accessory fairing and saddlebags were only offered in white molded fiberglass, and the Electra Glide Revival replicates that look with a birch white painted finish. The period-inspired tank medallion and Electra Glide script on the front fender complete the look. The Electra Glide Revival will be offered in a single color scheme inspired by the original 1969 colorway: The two-tone fuel tank in Hi-Fi Blue and Black Denim bisected with a Birch White stripe, with Hi-Fi Blue paint on the fenders and side panels.
“We live in a very dynamic time, each of us experiencing constant change,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson vice president of styling and design. “The Electra Glide Revival model is an oasis in this daily turbulence, a way to reconnect with the fundamental Harley-Davidson DNA that created Grand American Touring.”