Harley-Davidson names Zeitz as its CEO

MILWAUKEE - Acting President and CEO Jochen Zeitz has taken a more permanent role Thursday with Harley-Davidson, Inc. when he was appointed to the roles, effective immediately.
Zeitz has served as acting president and CEO since February. He will continue to serve as chairman of the board. He replaces Matthew Levatrich.
“In alignment with the board, my decision to become the president and CEO of Harley-Davidson reflects my deep passion and commitment to this company,” Zeitz said in a statement. “During this extraordinary time of crisis my first priority is the well-being of our H-D community as I execute our COVID-19 response plan efforts to stabilize the business, resume operations and recover. I am also leading a necessary and comprehensive overhaul of the company structure, operating model, and strategy as we adjust to the new post COVID-19 realities. Over the next few months, we will rewire the business and define a new 5-year strategic plan later this year. I will then oversee the implementation of these changes and reignite Harley-Davidson as one of the most revered and iconic brands in the world.”