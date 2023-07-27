Right to Repair-Harley-Westinghouse

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, the company logo hangs over the entrance to a Harley Davidson dealership in Littleton, Colo. 

 AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $178 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.22 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

Recommended for you