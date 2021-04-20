MILWAUKEE — On Monday, Harley-Davidson Inc. released strong first-quarter financial earnings while also announcing it plans to fight tariffs on all of its motorcycles in the European Union. During the first quarter, Harley-Davidson reported earnings of $259.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.68.
In addition, the motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.23 billion.
Harley-Davidson shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.
Also on Monday, Harley-Davidson said it received notification from the Economic Ministry of Belgium that following a request from the European Union, the company would be subject to the revocation of Binding Origin Information credentials, effective that same day.
The motorcycle maker said it will lodge a legal challenge to the decision.
“Since 2019, the company has operated with BOI regulatory credentials, allowing it to supply its E.U. markets with certain motorcycles produced at its international manufacturing facilities at tariff rates of 6%,” reads the statement.
The E.U.’s new ruling will apply to the entire Harley-Davidson product portfolio and will effectively prohibit the company from functioning competitively in Europe. From June 2021, all Harley-Davidson products, regardless of origin, will be subject to a 56% import tariff within the E.U., according to the release.
European OEMs, including motorcycle manufacturers, will continue operations with significantly lower import tariffs to the U.S. ranging from 1.2% for up to 800cc products to 2.4% for over 800cc products, and with automobiles at 2.5%.
“This is an unprecedented situation and underscores the very real harm of an escalating trade war to our stakeholders on both sides of the Atlantic,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, in a statement. “The potential impact of this decision on our manufacturing, operations and overall ability to compete in Europe is significant. Imposing an import tariff on all Harley-Davidson motorcycles goes against all notions of free trade and, if implemented, these increased tariffs will pose a targeted competitive disadvantage for our products, against those of our European competitors.”