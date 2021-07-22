Harley-Davidson reports income in 2Q, launches used bike marketplace

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday announced some encouraging financial results on Wednesday, reporting its second-quarter net income was $206.3 million.
During the second quarter of 2020, the motorcycle maker reported a loss.
On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.33.
In addition, Harley-Davidson posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.
Harley-Davidson shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S& P’s 500 index has risen 15%. The stock has climbed 56% in the last 12 months.
Also on Wednesday, Harley-Davidson announced the launch of H-D1T Marketplace on H-D.com, which it says will provide “consumers with the most comprehensive opportunity to search, experience, sell and purchase pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles across North America.”
“The launch of H-D1 Marketplace is the first step towards our ambitious transformation of H-D.com into the leading online destination for everything Harley-Davidson,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson. “We want our online presence to connect and support our H-D network — from enhanced online experiences, unique community engagement, to exclusive content and learning. The H-D1 Marketplace platform will connect our customers, community and our strong dealer network, with the goal to become the largest marketplace for preowned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in the United States.”
Launching first in the USA, H-D1 Marketplace will start with the entire selection of pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles from Harley’s participating dealer network, that will be available for our customers to browse and customize online. Through the “Sell My Bike” feature, customers will also be able to sell their motorcycles directly into the Harley-Davidson dealer network.