MILWAUKEE - The same day as iconic Harley-Davidson reported a quarterly loss of $92.2 million, it vowed to revamp its product offerings ‘to more precisely match customer desires and to strengthen the value of its products.”
On Tuesday, Harley-Davidson, Inc. said it lost $92.2 million during the second quarter, although it had reported a profit in the second quarter of 2019.
Harley-Davidson posted revenue of $865.2 million in the second quarter and its adjusted revenue was $669.3 million.
On July 10, Harley-Davidson announced plans to streamline operations that would result in 700 positions being eliminated, 500 of which were expected to be gone by the end of 2020. Included in that announcement was the creation of a plan called ‘The Rewire' which includes an overhaul of the company’s global operating model, including "a leaner, more nimble organization". The first actions included in The Rewire plan were projected to generate about $42 million in restructuring costs in the second quarter of 2020.
"I’m very pleased with our accomplishments in these times of extraordinary challenges and uncertainty. Through all of this, we have made significant progress toward the goals of The Rewire; the positive feedback from key stakeholders and the early impacts we are seeing in the marketplace are very encouraging,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson.
Along with the quarterly financial results released Tuesday were more details about how Harley-Davidson plans to move into the future.
Future operations
Zeitz said he believes the company needs a significant makeover.
"A total rewire is necessary to make Harley-Davidson a high-performance company,” he said. "Building on our strong brand legacy, we are reinvigorating our core profit driving business - powered by our strongest dealers, most exciting products and careful inventory management, while focusing on the most important opportunities for future expansion. We're overhauling our operating model and our product plan and are rewiring our market structure and organization to focus on the strengths of our brand and company. We are now working on our new 5-year strategic plan, The Hardwire, which will be grounded in enhancing the desirability of our brand and protecting the value of our iconic products.”
Harley-Davidson said there will be a new operation model that will reduce complexity and to increase efficiency.
The motorcycle maker said it’s striving to eliminate duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization. The 700 eliminated positions announced in July are part of that plan.
Harley will also align its product offerings with what customers are seeking, while striving to ‘strengthen the value of its products,' according to the announcement.
Parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, will also be a bigger focus of Harley-Davidson, which says it will be ‘encouraging customers to customize their entire riding experience to match their own style.'
Another part of Tuesday’s announcement is that Harley-Davidson will concentrate on about 50 markets primarily in North America, Europe and parts of Asia Pacific that represent the majority of the company's volume and growth potential.
"The company is evaluating plans to exit international markets where volumes and profitability do not support continued investment in line with the future strategy,” according to the announcement.
Rewire effects so far
Harley-Davidson outlined Tuesday Rewire outcomes so far, as well other highlights at the end of the second quarter:
- $250 million in cash savings (excluding restructuring charges) including SG&A and capital reductions expected in 2020
- Restructuring charges of $42 million expected to result in approximately $100 million in ongoing annual savings based upon actions taken
- Global dealer inventory down 32%
- On average, U.S. new Model Year 2020 motorcycles selling at MSRP
- Used Harley-Davidson pricing up significantly at retail and auction
Highlights of the new Harley-Davidson approach include:
- Streamlining planned motorcycle models by approximately 30%; balancing investments between current stronghold categories and new, high-potential segments
- Expanding product offerings of its best-selling, iconic motorcycles
- Delivering its first Adventure Touring motorcycle - Pan America 1250 - in 2021
- Shifting annual product launch timing from August to early in the first quarter
- Reinvigorating launch efforts including collaborations with key influencers to bring the brand and new products to life drive brand desirability
- Among other plans, the company is set to launch a new marketing campaign including a collaboration with Jason Momoa to celebrate the shared journey and unrelenting spirit of Harley-Davidson.