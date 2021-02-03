Harley-Davidson reports quarterly loss of $96.4 million

MILWAUKEE — The financial hardships continue for Harley-Davidson, Inc. which announced Tuesday that it lost $96.4 million in the fourth quarter.
The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $725.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $531 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $788.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 1 cent per share. Revenue was reported as $3.26 billion.
On Tuesday, Harley-Davidson also announced The Hardwire, its 2021-25 strategic plan targeting long-term profitable growth and shareholder value.
“By unlocking our full potential, prioritizing profit through leadership and fueling our lifestyle brand with an enhanced product offering and leading digital capabilities, our strategic plan will drive the desirability of Harley-Davidson for all,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson, in a statement. “I am proud to announce our first commitment as part of our Inclusive Stakeholder Management priority, an equity grant to thousands of our employees, including every hourly factory worker.”
As part of Hardwire, Harley-Davidson will focus on strengthening and growing its strongest motorcycle segments, which consist of its Touring, large Cruiser and Trike offerings. The company said those segments are its most profitable worldwide.
“The company believes these segments offer untapped opportunity to inspire more engagement and repurchase and also compel new customers and riders to choose Harley-Davidson,” according to Tuesday’s announcement.
Harley-Davidson said it has redefined its geographic footprint, with a focus on 10 global markets.
As part of its future plans, Harley-Davidson said it will create a separate division dedicated exclusively to electric motorcycles. The focus will be on technology development, with an approach to product and go-to-market actions that reflect the expectations of the targeted customer to deliver the most desirable electric motorcycles in the world.
Also contributing: The Associated Press