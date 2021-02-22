MILWAUKEE - Whether you prefer to adventure on- or off-road, Harley-Davidson has created a motorcycle that can do both in its new Pan America, unveiled Monday.
There will be two models available this spring: Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special, which comes with premium features.
“The Pan America models exude that go-anywhere spirit, shared today by riders in the US and around the globe who want to experience the world on a motorcycle,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO Harley-Davidson, in a statement.
Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models are powered by the new 150hp Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin designed to offer a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power. To minimize overall motorcycle weight (Pan America 1250 534lb. wet/Pan America 1250 Special 559lb. wet), the Revolution Max engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis
To promote the Pan America, actor Jason Momoa has been brought on board by Harley-Davidson.
“From its inception more than a century ago, when many roads were little more than dirt trails, Harley-Davidson has stood for adventure. So I’m very proud to present Pan America as the first adventure touring bike designed and built in America,” Zeitz said.
Pan America models are equipped multiple electronically controlled ride modes plus Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements. These technologies are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The Pan America 1250 Special model is equipped with electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension. As an industry-first innovation, Pan America is equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), a new suspension system which automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.