MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is one of several Milwaukee area companies announcing layoffs at its facilities.
On Thursday, the company announced it would cut 140 jobs in the United States.
Reuters reported that the layoffs would affect 50 employees at its Tomahawk facility, and another 90 at its plant in York, Pennsylvania.
“As course of normal business, Harley-Davidson regularly adjusts its production plan and appropriately sizes its workforce,” according to a statement from the Milwaukee-based company.
Harley-Davidson has struggled with slumping sales for several years.
On May 7, Harley-Davidson announced that acting President and CEO Jochen Zeitz would take over those roles on a permanent basis. He replaced Matthew Levatrich as CEO.
"In alignment with the board, my decision to become the president and CEO of Harley-Davidson reflects my deep passion and commitment to this company," Zeitz said in a statement. "During this extraordinary time of crisis my first priority is the well-being of our H-D community as I execute our COVID-19 response plan efforts to stabilize the business, resume operations and recover."
Zeitz said he would head up a comprehensive overhaul of the "company structure, operating model, and strategy" as it adapts to operating the company post-COVID19.