Harley-Davidson to stay in India with new agreement

MILWAUKEE — Reversing its September decision, Harley-Davidson, Inc. said Tuesday it will maintain a strong presence in the Indian market thanks to a new distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes.
As part of the agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts & accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotoCorp’s existing dealership network in India. In September, Harley-Davidson has said it would exit India, which is the world’s largest motorcycle market.
Also, as part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.
On Tuesday, the Milwaukee- based motorcycle maker also said it had its strongest third quarter net income since 2015, which it attributed to its plan to overhaul the business, called The Rewire.
The Rewire is intended to set a strong foundation for the company including a new operating model that realigns the organization for performance, reduces costs and sharpens focus on profitable products and markets. The end of The Rewire will be the foundation for The Hardwire, the company’s forthcoming 5-year strategic plan (2021-25).
“We have driven significant progress across each key element of The Rewire playbook, and we believe the positive changes we have executed are setting our course for a winning future,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO, Harley-Davidson, in a statement. “We have started on our journey to become a high-performance company where business structure, leadership principles and our culture are all aligned. The platform we are creating will support the work ahead as we continue to develop and execute our new 5-year strategic plan, The Hardwire.”
During the third quarter, Harley-Davidson’s total expenses fell 26% to $196.9 million.
Net income rose to $120 million, or 78 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $87 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Motorcycles and related product revenue fell to $964 million from $1.07 billion a year earlier.