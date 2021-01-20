MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson hasn’t strayed too far from popular looks and models of motorcycles with its 2021 lineup, which includes restyled cruisers.
“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience,” said VP of Marketing Theo Keetell in a press release.
“The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter this new year and a new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever.”
The lineup includes Street Bob 114, restyled Fat Boy 114 cruisers and new styling options for three popular performance baggers: Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and Road King Special models. Harley-Davidson will also offer four super-premium models created by its Custom Vehicle Operations team.
The eight Harley-Davidson Softail models offered in 2021 combine modern power and technology with authentic American styling, according to the news release.
The new Street Bob 114 model adds stripped-down bobber styling and no-nonsense performance to the cruiser line. The Street Bob is the lightest-weight Softail model equipped with a Milwaukee- Eight 114 engine. The Fat Boy model also remains part of H-D’s production. Its styling has been refreshed for 2021 with more focus on chrome elements.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker is also offering Milwaukee-Eight Screamin’ Eagle Stage III kits for Softail models that boost displacement and compression for a significant increase in torque and power over the stock engine.
The 2021 Harley-Davidson Touring motorcycle line includes a trio of hot rod baggers with new features.
The Road King Special, Road Glide Special and Street Glide Special models all include Milwaukee-Eight 114 power and the long-haul capabilities of the Harley-Davidson Touring chassis.
The Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special models have new two-tone paint options, and a choice of a blacked-out or bright chrome styling treatment – a choice between dark and sinister, or brilliant and more traditional, according to the announcement.