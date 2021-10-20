HARTFORD — For Kate Zivkovich fashion is more than just putting on clothes. It’s a way to express yourself.
Zivkovich’s store, Kate’s Kloset is located at 57 N. Main St., Suite B in the Hartford Exchange Bank Building.
“My store has a very upscale feel to it, yet affordable and comfortable, with just a little sass,” said Zivkovich. “I don’t re-order my products so when a customer comes in they know everyone else won’t have that item.”
Zivkovich started her career as an interior decorator at a home accent store.
“I would construct textile designs for custom window treatments, pillows and runners for clients along with gifts the shop offered,” she said. “After nine years I had a passion for fabric and I decided to construct scarves and market myself in upscale art shows.”
Being in business for 20 years, Kate’s Kloset has been in the Main Street location in downtown Hartford for eight years. The store is not online because Zivkovich prefers to do things the old-fashioned way, through touch, feel and conversation.
“I always joke with my customers and say that you won’t get me if you click and ship,” she said. “You won’t get my expertise.”
Zivkovich, a Hartford native said, “Because we’re an older, well-established community, people wanted to support those people who were re-investing into the community.”
Kate’s Kloset is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Look for extended holiday hours in December for the holiday season. For more information call 262-457-2011.